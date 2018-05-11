× Mark your calendar! Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk set for Thursday, July 12

MILWAUKEE — Lace up those running shoes. The annual Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk is set for 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 12.

The Storm the Bastille 5K run/walk attracts over 5,000 runners and walkers each year. It is a tribute to the revolutionary storming of the Bastille prison by Parisians in the 18th century.

The nighttime fun run will start at the corner of Jefferson and Wells streets and lead runners and walkers through the streets of downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. Associated Bank, the sponsor of the event, will have volunteers stationed throughout the race route and at the finish line to distribute water and cheer on race participants.

Each race participant will receive a commemorative long-sleeve T-shirt designed with this year’s Bastille Days theme. Advance race registration is $25 and can be completed online through June 30 or in-person July 9-11.

Day-of registration is $30. Visit bastilledaysfestival.com for more information.