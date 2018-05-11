Missing ring: Beaver Dam police hope you can help solve this sentimental case

BEAVER DAM — Police in Beaver Dam are calling on the public’s help with a case of a missing ring.

Officials said in a Facebook post, on Saturday, May 5 a woman had a ring go missing at or around the Dollar Tree in Beaver Dam. This ring had important sentimental value to the owner.

Officials say at this point, it is unknown if the ring was stolen or is simply missing.

If you have information about where it may be, you are urged to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department. A $100 reward is being offered by the owner with information that leads to the whereabouts of the ring.