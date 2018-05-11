× Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin clinic to offer abortions

MILWAUKEE — Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will begin offering abortion services as part of a new clinic reopening in Sheboygan.

The new center is scheduled to open Monday. Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of the Wisconsin group, said in a statement that the clinic fills an important need because it will be the only facility in the state outside of Milwaukee and Madison to offer abortion services.

The clinic will provide medication abortions to women who are in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The announcement comes about one month after Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill that prohibits government-provided health insurance plans from paying for most abortion services.

The clinic will also offer cancer screenings, birth control and other services.