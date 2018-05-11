× Police arrest 2 men in connection to suspicious death of woman in Racine; victim identified

RACINE — Police have arrested two people in connection to the suspicious death of a woman in Racine.

The persons of interest, a 59-year-old man and 53-year-old man, were both arrested on a felony charge of hiding a corpse.

Police have also identified the victim as 35-year-old Veronica Estes. Her body was found on North Memorial Drive near West Street in Racine, shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 10.

Racine police are asking anyone who may know anything to give them a call. If you have information, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit can be reached at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.