Classes canceled at West Milwaukee Intermediate School due to bomb threat

MILWAUKEE -- At around 6 a.m. on Friday, May 11, West Milwaukee police received information that a bomb threat was made regarding West Milwaukee Intermediate School on Greenfield Avenue.

School administration made the decision to cancel classes for the day. The school is being searched. West Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

