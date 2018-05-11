× Police seek help identifying 2 men suspected of passing counterfeit $100, $50 bills

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police are looking for help to identify two subjects suspects of passing counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills at restaurants in that city. Only one suspect is pictured in this post.

Officials said in a crime alert the suspects are described as male, black and wearing hats. One subject was wearing a black zip-up hoodie. It is also believed that one subject may have had fake contact lenses in as his eyes were very “bright”. Witnesses described the suspects’ vehicle as a white vehicle with an Uber driver emblem.

The serial number on the $100 bills is noted as: G18751836A

The serial number on the $50 bills is noted as: E11123565A

If you have information that could help authorities identify the pictured suspect or the second suspect, you are urged to call Port Washington police at 262-284-2611.