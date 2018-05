× West Allis firefighters battle house fire near 58th & Mitchell

WEST ALLIS — West Allis firefighters are battled a house fire on S. 58th Street between Lapham and Mitchell on Friday morning, May 11.

But a tweet sent out shortly after 11 a.m. indicates the fire was under control.

Update: Fire under control and all clear — West Allis Fire Dept (@West_Allis_Fire) May 11, 2018

