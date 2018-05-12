× Brewers fall 4-0 to Rockies

DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Trevor Story homered twice and doubled to drive in Colorado’s runs, and the Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Saturday night.

Freeland (3-4) kept the Brewers in check the night after they had battered Rockies’ pitchers in an 11-10 win in 10 innings. He gave up four hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking four while helping Colorado snap a three-game losing streak.

Story put together his first multihomer game of the season, hitting both off Brent Suter (2-3), who pitched a day ahead of his scheduled start after Chase Anderson was scratched hours before he was to take the mound because of a stomach illness.

Nolan Arenado tripled ahead of Story’s first-inning homer and doubled ahead of his run-scoring double in the third. Story added a solo home run in the fifth for his first multihomer game since last Aug. 16 against Atlanta.

Suter, whose fifth inning double stood out as the Brewers’ only extra-base hit, went five innings and allowed four runs and seven hits. He struck out two and walked one.

Freeland was relieved by Bryan Shaw after issuing successive one-out walks in the seventh but Shaw and Mike Dunn retired the next two batters to end the threat.

Adam Ottavino and Wade Davis each pitched scoreless innings to close out the win for the Rockies.

HOT CORNER

Jesus Aguilar made his first career start at third base, part of a strategy by Brewers manager Craig Counsell to keep his bat in the lineup against a left-handed starter. Aguilar, a first baseman, had only three previous stints at third base during his career, spending 3 1/3 innings there. He deftly handled a pair of grounders and snared a liner before he moved to first in the bottom of the sixth when Ryan Braun moved to left field.

ARENADO’S STREAK

Arenado has reached base safely in 22 consecutive games since April 12, the second longest streak of his career. He reached in 30 straight in 2014.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: The contract of RHP Alec Asher was selected from Class AAA Colorado Springs and RHP Jacob Barnes was optioned to Colorado Springs.

UP NEXT

Brewers: The possibility Anderson, scratched from his scheduled start because of a stomach ailment Saturday, could step in to make the start Sunday has not been ruled out. But the Brewers also are considering several other possibilities, including calling up a pitcher from the minors.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 4.24 ERA) has won three straight starts since losing a career-high three in a row.