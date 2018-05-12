× Gov. Walker to warn Wisconsin Republicans that GOP priorities ‘could be gone’ with election loss

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker, who’s running this fall for a third term, will warn Republican delegates at the party’s state convention Saturday, May 12 that GOP priorities “could be gone” with an election loss.

“We’ve shown the world that common-sense, conservative reforms work,” Walker will say, according to speech excerpts released by his campaign. “But that could all go away in one election.”

Walker will caution delegates that the state Legislature — dominated by Republicans since 2011 — is also in play this fall.

He will say that the University of Wisconsin tuition freeze, voter ID requirements, and Foxconn Technology Group’s plans to build a massive technology campus will be “gone” if Democrats take control of state government.

“We need to wake up,” Walker will say, according to his campaign. “This election is going to be tougher than any we’ve faced so far — and the consequences are greater than ever. ”

Sixteen Democrats are running in their party’s gubernatorial primary, which is Aug. 14. None have emerged as the favorite.