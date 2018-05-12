Leah Vukmir wins GOP endorsement in Senate race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir has won the state party’s endorsement giving her candidacy a boost against challenger Kevin Nicholson.

Vukmir won 73 percent of the vote Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention. Nicholson got 27 percent.

It took 60 percent to capture the endorsement.

The win means Vukmir can tap into the state party’s resources, including donor lists, campaign staff and other infrastructure.

Vukmir cast herself as a proven conservative fighter who has stood by Gov. Scott Walker and championed his conservative agenda.

Nicholson highlighted his experience as a Marine and cast himself as an outsider who would fight the political establishment in Washington.

The win doesn’t make Vukmir the nominee. That will be decided in the Aug. 14 primary.

The primary winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is a top target for Republicans.