Make your mother feel special this Mother’s Day with some beautiful flowers

IXONIA -- Treat your mother to some beautiful scenery this weekend for Mother's Day. FOX6's Evan Peterson went to Ebert's Greenhouse in Ixonia with a look at what it takes to make their vibrant plants come to life.

About Ebert's Greenhouse Mother's Day Weekend (website)

May 12 through May 13

Our favorite weekend of the year to give children the opportunity to remind their moms and grandmas how much they love them by giving them a garden container they plant with care just for them! There is a variety of colorful and unique containers and flowers to choose from to make a gift from the heart with their own personal message on a garden stake to make it even more special!

Hours:

Saturday 11 am-3 pm

Sunday 11 am-3 pm

