× Milwaukee teen arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning, May 12 after leading police on pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

It began around 5 a.m. when authorities got a call from a Village of Kewaskum resident that their vehicle had just been stolen from their driveway. The victim said they were warming up their vehicle before leaving for work. A Kewaskum police officer was called to the home.

Just before 5:15 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen vehicle heading southbound on USH 45. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued southbound at speeds above 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say in the area of USH 45 and Park Avenue, the driver lost control and entered the center grass median. The teen drove through the median and continued northbound.

A witness reported that the vehicle exited USH 45 at CTH D and was going eastbound. Multiple officers from the Sheriff’s office and West Bend Police Department responded to the area.

At around 5:30 a.m., a deputy found the stolen vehicle on STH 33 eastbound from Schmidt Road — and began to follow. The driver ended up stopping on their own on Trenton Road.

With assistance of West Bend Officers, deputies took the teen into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.

The teen has been arrested for the felony charges of Knowingly Flee an Officer and Operating a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, and forfeitures of Operating without a Driver’s License and Reckless Driving.

Authorities believe that the teen did not act alone in the theft of the vehicle.