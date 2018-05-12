Packers great LeRoy Butler surprises girlfriend with proposal in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Former Green Bay Packers’ safety LeRoy Butler popped the question in Milwaukee Saturday night, May 12.

He surprised his significant other, Genesis Jordan, in a room full of family and friends at Mo’s…A Place for Steaks — and got down on one knee. Of course, she said yes!

Jordan says, she was definitely surprised.

“When I walked in the door I was like, maybe this is for you? I stepped out of the shot and was like maybe this is for you ’cause I don’t know what was going on,” Jordan said.

It was a little rainy outside but the couple made the most of it and took photos downtown.

The pair says, they’ll soon announce the wedding venue and they plan on having Packers’ fans be a part of it.

Congratulations!