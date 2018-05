× Police: Woman seriously injured in shooting near 13th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is recovering at the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning, May 11.

According to police, it happened around 2:15 a.m. near 13th and Becher.

Police say the 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries from a gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police are looking into what led up to the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.