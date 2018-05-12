× President Trump declares disaster for Hawaii eruption

VOLCANO, Hawaii — Hawaii Gov. David Ige says President Donald Trump has approved his request for a presidential disaster declaration for the Big Island as the state copes with Kilauea volcano’s eruption.

Ige’s office said Friday the declaration means federal assistance will be available as the state covers costs associated with damaged roads, public parks, schools and water pipes.

It will also cover costs for geologists and security personnel at roadblocks.

The approval came a day after Ige requested the declaration.

Kilauea volcano began erupting lava into a residential neighborhood on the Big Island on May 3. It has destroyed 36 structures, including 26 homes.