× 14-year-old boy raises $47,000 for cancer research through lemonade stand

PEORIA, Ariz. — P.J. Bartos of Peoria, Arizona has been fundraising for childhood cancer research since he was a little boy.

Bartos, now 14 years old, continued his fundraising efforts Saturday morning, May 12 at Copper Hill Church in Peoria.

“Every $50 raised goes toward one hour of research,” Bartos said.

Bartos and a group of his classmates made sure donations started pouring in on Saturday morning.

“The goal is to reach $50,000. Right now we are at $47,000,” Bartos said.

The event at Copper Hill included benefits for the community such as a document shredding truck, a chance for kids to take part in a video game challenge inside a game truck and a chance for change donations to be matched by MidFirst Bank.

“Firebirds restaurant is also supporting us, and they have all year,” Bartos said.

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat was also in attendance Saturday morning.

“P.J. has been doing this for years. It’s great to have such a giving person in our community, him and his entire family,” Carlat said.

If you’d like to contribute to this effort, you can donate online by CLICKING HERE.