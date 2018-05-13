8-year-old girl on a big mission to hug police officers across the country: ‘They obviously needed the love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- An 8-year-old girl from Louisiana is on a big mission -- to hug police officers across the country.

Rosalyn Baldwin has traveled to 27 states -- stopping by Cincinnati's Police Memorial Parade on Friday, May 11 to hug every officer she came across. She calls it a mission of love.

"To have a young person like that really just share that love that she has for police officers, it really warms our hearts, especially on a day like this when we're remembering those that we've lost," said Chief Eliot Isaac, Cincinnati Police Department.

When asked how she came up with the mission, little Rosalyn said: "I didn't decide it. God decided it."

"Basically, it was the shootings in Dallas that broke her heart. She said, 'Mama, they're killing our heroes,'" said Angie Baldwin, Rosalyn's mother.

"It's been enlightening and a blessing and they obviously needed the love," said Rosalyn.

There is a GoFundMe.com account to help off-set the cost of Rosalyn's mission. So far, she's raised nearly $10,000 toward her $15,000 goal.