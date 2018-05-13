× ‘An unusual amount:’ Medical examiner responds to 5 overdose deaths in less than 24 hours

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating five overdose deaths that happened Saturday, May 12.

Below are the details:

2:22 a.m. — 75th and Kearney in Milwaukee

3:59 a.m. — 18th and Rawson in South Milwaukee

1:35 p.m. — 25th and Mitchell in Milwaukee

8:33 p.m. — 108th and Cleveland in West Allis

10:33 p.m. — Weil and Auer in Milwaukee

The medical examiner said five deaths in one day “is an unusual amount” and “the numbers are trending similar to last year, which saw an all-time high of 401 overdose deaths.”

“Typically when we see a spike in deaths like this, toxicology testing will identify fentanyl or a new type of fentanyl analog that users are presumed to be unaware that the fentanyl was added or substituted into the heroin supply,” the medical examiner said.

MCMEO currently responding to the 5th probable OD death of the day. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 13, 2018

The investigations are ongoing.