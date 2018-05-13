Brunch and a movie: Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Bistroplex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- Take your mom to a movie for Mother's Day -- and get brunch delivered to your seats! FOX6's Evan Peterson fill you in on Sunday's Mother's Day Brunch at the Bistroplex.

About Mother's Day Brunch at the BistroPlex (website)

MOTHER'S DAY Brunch & a Movie

Treat your mom to a delicious brunch and a screening of The Sound of Music this Mother's Day in the Big Screen Bistro at select Marcus Theatres locations! Sunday, May 13

Please arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled showtime to enjoy our delicious brunch buffet. Locations

Minnesota - Oakdale

Missouri - Des Peres, St. Charles

Nebraska - Majestic of Omaha, Twin Creek

Wisconsin - BistroPlex, Majestic of Brookfield, Palace Tickets On Sale Now! Brunch Menu Rum raisin French toast

Denver scramble – ham, bell pepper, onion

Cheese & herb scramble

Applewood-smoked bacon

Breakfast sausage

Southern biscuits and sausage gravy

Peel-and-eat shrimp cocktail

Chef-carved beef striploin – horseradish, beef jus

Hash browns

Roasted rosemary potatoes

Chicken crepes with cheese sauce

Caesar salad

Spinach & strawberry salad – toasted walnuts, bacon, red onion, champagne vinaigrette

Assorted pastries and desserts

Juice

Coffee *Brunch menu items may vary by location