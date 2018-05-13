Brunch and a movie: Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Bistroplex

GREENDALE -- Take your mom to a movie for Mother's Day -- and get brunch delivered to your seats! FOX6's Evan Peterson fill you in on Sunday's Mother's Day Brunch at the Bistroplex.
About Mother's Day Brunch at the BistroPlex (website)
MOTHER'S DAY Brunch & a Movie
Treat your mom to a delicious brunch and a screening of The Sound of Music this Mother's Day in the Big Screen Bistro at select Marcus Theatres locations!
Sunday, May 13
Please arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled showtime to enjoy our delicious brunch buffet.
Locations
Minnesota - Oakdale
Missouri - Des Peres, St. Charles
Nebraska - Majestic of Omaha, Twin Creek
Wisconsin - BistroPlex, Majestic of Brookfield, Palace
Tickets On Sale Now!
Brunch Menu
Rum raisin French toast
Denver scramble – ham, bell pepper, onion
Cheese & herb scramble
Applewood-smoked bacon
Breakfast sausage
Southern biscuits and sausage gravy
Peel-and-eat shrimp cocktail
Chef-carved beef striploin – horseradish, beef jus
Hash browns
Roasted rosemary potatoes
Chicken crepes with cheese sauce
Caesar salad
Spinach & strawberry salad – toasted walnuts, bacon, red onion, champagne vinaigrette
Assorted pastries and desserts
Juice
Coffee
*Brunch menu items may vary by location