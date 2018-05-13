‘It’s a pleasure:’ Moms cook Mother’s Day brunch for other moms at the Marcus BistroPlex

GREENDALE — Mother’s Day is meant to be fun and relaxing, but FOX6 News on Sunday, May 13 found some mothers working to make the day special for other moms.

Inside the Marcus BistroPlex, moms were treated to brunch and a movie for Mother’s Day. Inside the kitchen, we found some moms working hard.

“I want them to have the most special day as possible,” said Alysia Ramirez, kitchen manager.

The BistroPlex played host to a buffet for moms. Ramirez, a mother in her own right, was one of those working to prepare the food.

“My little one is 10 months as of two weeks ago,” said Ramirez.

She wasn’t the only mom in the back putting together brunch for hundreds. Dionne Wren was also hard at work behind-the-scenes to make Mother’s Day special for other moms.

“And it should be, but if you enjoy being in the kitchen — and it’s something I truly love — it’s not a pain. It’s a pleasure today,” said Wren, assistant kitchen manager.

“Every day is really Mother’s Day, so it’s nice to give back to those who need that little extra special day,” said Ramirez.

“It feels good knowing that you’re making someone else’s day a lot easier and special. I’ll get that special treatment when I get home,” said Wren.

In addition to the delicious food, guests were able to enjoy a screening of “The Sound of Music” during this event.