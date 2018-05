× Man, 39, dies after car crashes into tree near Sherman and Derby

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking into what led up to a serious car accident that left one person dead early Sunday morning, May 13.

It happened near Sherman and Derby around 1:40 a.m.

According to police, a car struck a tree.

The 39-year-old driver died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say he was the only person involved in the crash. Milwaukee police are investigating.