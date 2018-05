× Milwaukee police: 1 shot, seriously injured in shooting near 11th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday, May 12.

It happened near the area of 11th and Capitol at around 4 p.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot wound after what appeared to have stemmed from a possible argument between two parties.

The officers and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances and the people involved.