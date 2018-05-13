Nicolet HS Senior leading golf team this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE--Thomas Koslowsky is a senior at Nicole High School. Thomas competes on the golf team. He has been playing golf since he was 9-years-old. His dad introduced him to the sport. Thomas says his favorite course to play so far is Erin Hills. He played it on his 16th birthday. He shot an 86 from the green tees. Thomas says his best round ever was a 74. That was at a course in Racine. Thomas has committed to attend the University of Minnesota in the fall. He will study to become a sports broadcaster. Thomas plans on walking on the golf team.

