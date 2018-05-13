× Portion of Oak Leaf Trail on Milwaukee east side to close until late June for construction

MILWAUKEE — Part of the Oak Leaf Trail on Milwaukee’s east side will close for repairs beginning Monday, May 14.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks officials, the segment from just north of East Belleview Place to just south of North Prospect Avenue is expected to be closed through late June. During the closure, trail users will follow a signed detour.

The reconstruction project became necessary when drainage problems along the segment caused the trail to deteriorate.

The first phase of the project, from January to February 2018, addressed ponding on the trail with the installation of a new drainage system to better manage stormwater runoff collecting in the corridor. Also during this phase, a construction ramp at North Bartlett Avenue was built to facilitate the movement of equipment.

In Phase II, the ramp will be paved as an access ramp for trail users.

Phase II of the project will see the trail reconstructed and widened from its current 10 feet to 12 feet. Work includes reconstruction of the trail base and asphalt surface.

Milwaukee County budgeted $700,000 for the two-phase project, with additional funding provided through a Department of Natural Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program Grant for $168,000 and a contribution of $175,000 from the Urban Ecology Center.

