× Visited Chili’s between March-April? Your credit/debit card information may have been compromised

MILWAUKEE — Chili’s Grill & Bar officials are notifying customers of a data breach — indicating payment card information from some guests who visited certain restaurants was comprised.

In a statement, officials said it is believed customers who visited between March and April may be impacted. An investigation is ongoing.

Chili’s officials said “upon learning of this incident, we immediately activated our response plan. We are working with third-party forensic experts to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the details of what happened. Law enforcement has been notified of this incident and we will continue to fully cooperate.”

It is believed malware was used to gather this payment card information, including credit or debit card numbers and cardholder names, from Chili’s payment systems after in-restaurant purchases at certain restaurants.

Chili’s officials said “we deeply value our relationships with our guests and our priority remains doing what is right for them. We are committed to sharing additional information on this ongoing investigation.”

CLICK HERE to learn more.