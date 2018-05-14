× 2 injured in single-vehicle rollover accident in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A driver and passenger are injured after being in a rollover accident Sunday night, May 13.

It happened on I-94 northbound in between STH 11 and STH 20 at around 8 p.m.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, witness reported that the vehicle was heading northbound and attempted to change lanes. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, noticed another vehicle in the lane she was attempting to change into, over-corrected, lost control, and tipped the vehicle over.

The woman sustained minor injuries. A passenger, a 32-year-old man, also sustained minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene.

Authorities say the accident occurred in a construction zone and no construction workers were working in the area at that time.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic control on this accident.