39,000 pounds of sausage spilled onto I-41 following semi rollover in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Crews were working around four hours picking up 39,000 pounds of sausage after a semi-tractor trailer rolled over in the Town of Wayne Sunday night, May 13.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the media of I-41 south of STH 28.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of the semi-tractor trailer which then rolled onto its side into the median.

The drive of the semi was taken to the hospital by the Kewaskum Rescue where he was treated for his minor injures and was later released.

Officials say the trailer was loaded with 39,000 pounds of sausage. Crews were offloading the sausage so the truck could be upright.

One lane remained open overnight on I-41 during cleanup. An entire freeway closure happened around 5:15 a.m. so the truck could be removed.