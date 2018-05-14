× Act fast: Milwaukee Brewers offer free ticket to military members, their families

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are offering free game tickets to military members and their families through USO Wisconsin for the Monday, May 28 match-up against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

The USO Wisconsin Military Appreciation Game is an annual partnership with the Brewers, providing an opportunity to pay tribute and thank the men and women who serve our country.

The Brewers donated 3,500 tickets for the Memorial Day game this year and only 300 remain available for families of veterans and currently serving military. Tickets must be reserved by Thursday, May 24. Visit brewersmilitary.eventbrite.com for more information. Tickets can be picked up before the game from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in front of Miller Park.

This is the first of two USO Wisconsin Military Appreciation Games being hosted by the Brewers in 2018. The second event will take place on Wednesday, July 4 when the team takes on the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.