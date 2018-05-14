LIVE: Right lane of westbound I-894 to northbound US 45 is closed due to traffic incident
Flood warning for Racine, Kenosha Counties

Amazon to open cashier-less stores in Chicago, San Francisco

Posted 5:21 pm, May 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:22PM, May 14, 2018

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Amazon, which opened a cashier-less store in Seattle this year, plans more locations in Chicago and San Francisco.

The company confirmed Monday that Amazon Go stores would open in the two cities, but didn’t say when. The store openings were first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and The Seattle Times .

Shoppers enter the stores by scanning a smartphone app. Once inside, they can take soda, salads or anything else off its shelves and just walk out. Amazon’s technology, including overhead cameras, keeps track of what they buy and charges customers after they leave.

Opening more stores is yet another sign that Amazon is serious about expanding its physical presence. It bought grocer Whole Foods last year, which gave it 470 stores, and has opened more than a dozen bookstores.

Related stories