MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is at the scene where a vehicle crashed into a house near 69th and Silver Spring.

It happened on Monday, May 14 at around 10 a.m.

#Breaking– A family member shared this pic taken inside her grandmother’s home. 90yo was shaken, but not injured. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/mtjtnEGtKS — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) May 14, 2018

#Breaking– 90yo woman not injured when car crashes through her living room wall. Vehicle owner tell @fox6now his car was stolen. pic.twitter.com/C0Wzx4m8Mv — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) May 14, 2018

As of now, no information on the crash has been released.

