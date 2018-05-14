× ‘Day of Service:’ Aspen Dental to provide free dental care for veterans on June 9

OAK CREEK — Aspen Dental is offering free dental care for veterans as part of its annual “Day of Service” on June 9 — and appointments are still available.

You can sign up for appointments at the below Aspen Dental offices:

You’re asked to call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule your appointment. Appointments are required, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

On June 9, nearly 500 Aspen Dental locations will open to provide free dental care exclusively to veterans.

According to a news release, like millions of other Americans, veterans can struggle to find oral health care when they need it, and are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

June 9 will mark Aspen Dental’s fifth annual “Day of Service” and is part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative that delivers free dental care to veterans. Since the Healthy Mouth Movement started, nearly 10,000 Aspen Dental team members have given more than $10 million in donated dentistry to over 17,000 patients in need.