‘Experience the benefits of paint therapy’ at 24 Rue Arbor

24 Rue Arbor where they have wooden pallet sign parties, craft classes, furniture painting workshops, custom furniture painting, painted furniture for sale at the walk-in craft studio.
About 24 Rue Arbor (website)
Experience the Benefits of "PAINT THERAPY"
- The 'STUDIO' isn't just a place, it's that feeling you experience when you are deep in creative expression - 'THAT FEELING' takes you to a place where all your worries are forgotten - - we are a "STRESS-FREE ZONE"! SO come, enjoy leisure time and decompress in this beautiful, creative environment while meeting new people who enjoy the arts too! All projects are designed for your success!!! NO EXPERIENCE needed, we teach YOU how to let your creativity flow, even if you don't think you have any!
- After many years in the structured corporate world, I decided to follow my true passion - HAVING FUN and PAINTING OUTSIDE THE LINES!
- I opened 24 Rue Auber Studio in 2015 as a Furniture Painting Studio, BUT have evolved into a "Craft-Fab Lab"- Kind of like stepping into Pinterest !
- We now offer a variety of Craft and Canvas Art projects: Wooden Pallet Sign Painting Parties, Mixed Media, Window Glass Art, Rug Stenciling and Mason Jar Art to name a few!
- We also offer "OPEN STUDIO TIME" - rent a studio table, bring a lunch and spend the day enjoying independent painting and crafting!
- Of course we still offer our well respected Furniture Painting Workshops, and Custom Furniture Painting with in-home consultation.
- We sell our painted furniture and art creations in the Studio too
- We are always adding the newest and trending classes, as well as hosting workshops featuring Guest Artist who are experts in their field.
- All the classes/workshops are family friendly, and the Studio is handicapped accessible. The Studio is available for private parties of 6+ people for any of the classes we offer, and is perfect for Bridal & Baby Showers, Date Night, Mixers, Girls' Night Out, Sweet 16 Party, Team Building, Co-worker Party, Birthday Parties (Ages 9 to 99!), Generational Celebrations, and Fundraisers too! Anything you want to celebrate creatively!
- Since we are an Authorized Retailer of RETHUNK JUNK BY LAURA PAINT - we carry the full-line in TWO locations for your convenience!
