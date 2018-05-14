× Lead developer: Foxconn selects company with close ties to Gov. Walker

MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group has selected a company led by a Republican-mega donor with close ties to Gov. Scott Walker to develop the master plan for its massive campus in southeast Wisconsin.

Foxconn announced Monday that it chose Hammes Company in Brookfield to be the lead developer on the project that will house a display-screen factory on a campus spread over 2,900 acres.

Hammes is led by Jon Hammes, who serves as Walker’s campaign finance chairman for his re-election bid. He also served in that role during Walker’s run for president in 2015.

Hammes is also part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republicans and causes over the years. He’s been a donor to Walker since he was Milwaukee County executive.

Hammes says his Milwaukee-based company will work with Foxconn to plan, advise and develop the site.