Healthier marinades to use now that it’s grilling season

MILWAUKEE -- Grilling season is finally here and this year you can make your open-flamed eats better than ever. Heather Ferber with Better Health By Heather is back to help us make healthier marinades.

Our body needs Monounsaturated fats to protect against heart disease, improve insulin sensitivity, aid in weight loss, improve our mood, and reduce cancer risk.

A few great monounsaturated fat sources are olive oil, avocados, peanuts and cashews. Easy to incorporate healthy monounsaturated fats into grilling season, while eliminating store-bought marinades that can be loaded with hidden sugars, poor quality fats and other unwanted preservatives and chemicals.

Balsamic Marinade (Great for chicken or pork)

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, organic if possible

¼ cup balsamic vinegar (I love Fat Louie`s Cherry Balsamic)

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Mix together in glass jar. Place chicken or preferred protein in low dish and drizzle with marinade. Allow to soak in fridge for at least an hour before cooking. The longer the soak, the more the flavor will be absorbed into the meat.

Citrus Marinade (Great for seafood)

½ cup orange juice, fresh squeezed from whole oranges

¼ cup grapefruit juice, fresh squeezed

¼ cup lime juice, fresh squeezed

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon honey, optional

Mix together in glass jar. Place chicken or preferred protein in low dish and drizzle with marinade. Allow to soak in fridge for at least an hour before cooking. The longer the soak, the more the flavor will be absorbed into the seafood.