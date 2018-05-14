× Klement’s named official sausage of Milwaukee County Parks, deal includes free brats for some

MILWAUKEE — Klement’s is now the official sausage of Milwaukee County Parks. The announcement came on Monday, May 14.

Under the partnership, Klement’s will be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the live music at the Park’s Traveling Beer Garden. Klement’s will also be the sausage provider at all Traveling Beer Garden locations, the South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden, Whitnall Park Beer Garden (in 2019, 2020), China Lights, and at every golf course and aquatic center offering concessions.

Here’s the good part… To celebrate the new partnership Klement’s is giving away 200 brats to customers at the first two Traveling Beer Gardens.

