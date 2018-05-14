Klement’s named official sausage of Milwaukee County Parks, deal includes free brats for some
MILWAUKEE — Klement’s is now the official sausage of Milwaukee County Parks. The announcement came on Monday, May 14.
Under the partnership, Klement’s will be the exclusive presenting sponsor of the live music at the Park’s Traveling Beer Garden. Klement’s will also be the sausage provider at all Traveling Beer Garden locations, the South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden, Whitnall Park Beer Garden (in 2019, 2020), China Lights, and at every golf course and aquatic center offering concessions.
Here’s the good part… To celebrate the new partnership Klement’s is giving away 200 brats to customers at the first two Traveling Beer Gardens.
Klement’s CEO Tom Danneker issued the following statement in a news release:
“Klement’s is proud to support the Milwaukee County Parks by becoming the official sausage of the park system. Klement’s is continuing to strengthen
our links to Milwaukee and with the latest partnership it shows that we are really cooking!”