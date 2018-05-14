× Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office: Person shot, wounded on I-41 near Hampton Ave.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a shooting that happened on southbound I-41 at Hampton Ave. late Sunday, May 13.

Officials say deputies responded to the area shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday. They located one victim, who was seated in his vehicle. That victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The investigation is now being handled by MCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt issued the following statement in a news release:

“Barbaric behavior will not be tolerated. We are actively searching out suspects until justice is served.”