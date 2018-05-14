National Weather Service: Multiple flood warnings, watches issued in southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued flooding warnings for parts of Racine and Kenosha Counties. CLICK HERE for the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

In Racine County, the big concern is along the Root River canal at Raymond. At 8 a.m. Monday, May 14, the river was at 9.1 feet — flood stage is 9.0 feet. Officials say floodwaters cover a baseball diamond on 6 Mile Rd. and there is extensive flooding to lowland and agricultural land.

In Kenosha County, the concern is along the Fox River near New Munster. Officials say the water is just shy of flood stage (which is 11 feet). Water surrounds a home near the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway W in the Town of Wheatland area. Water is also in the back yards of some homes in the Village of Salem Lakes and Town of Wheatland areas.

A flood watch has also been issued for parts of Racine County and Jefferson County.