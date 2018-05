Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's beginning to feel a lot like spring which means it's time to start thinking about what you want to plant in your garden. Retired horticulture educator Sharon Morrisey with the Milwaukee County UW-extension was in the studio on Monday with some of the planting basics.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.