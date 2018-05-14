× Priest removed from Pewaukee parish amid report of ‘inappropriate contact’ with minor

PEWAUKEE — A priest has been removed from his Pewaukee parish.

Father Chuck Hanel served at the Queen of Apostles.

In a letter to parishioners, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee officials said someone came forward to report “inappropriate contact” between Hanel and a minor earlier this month.

Church officials contacted Child Protective Services and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. They are investigating.

Hanel has been with the church since 2014. He denies the allegations and church officials said there have been no other allegations against him.