Racine man arrested after leading Mount Pleasant police on pursuit
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is in custody after leading Mount Pleasant police on a pursuit Sunday night, May 13.
At around 11:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Frontage Road and Stuart Road. The vehicle then took off as the officer was approaching.
Officials say the officer the gave pursuit for a short distance and the driver then stopped in the parking lot of Knights Inn and fled on foot. The officer exited his squad car and deployed his K-9.
The fleeing driver returned to his vehicle and took off again — dragging the officer a short distance. The driver stopped around the corner and fled.
Authorities say the driver was found hiding in a backseat of a nearby vehicle and was arrested.
The 31-year-old driver was taken to jail on the following charges:
- Knowingly fleeing and elude
- Second Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety
- Possession of Marijuana, Resisting an Officer
- Multiple traffic citations
He also had an Active Felony warrant for Intimidation through the Racine County Sheriff Office.
Mount Pleasant Police are investigating.