Racine man arrested after leading Mount Pleasant police on pursuit

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man is in custody after leading Mount Pleasant police on a pursuit Sunday night, May 13.

At around 11:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Frontage Road and Stuart Road. The vehicle then took off as the officer was approaching.

Officials say the officer the gave pursuit for a short distance and the driver then stopped in the parking lot of Knights Inn and fled on foot. The officer exited his squad car and deployed his K-9.

The fleeing driver returned to his vehicle and took off again — dragging the officer a short distance. The driver stopped around the corner and fled.

Authorities say the driver was found hiding in a backseat of a nearby vehicle and was arrested.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to jail on the following charges:

Knowingly fleeing and elude

Second Degree Recklessly Endanger Safety

Possession of Marijuana, Resisting an Officer

Multiple traffic citations

He also had an Active Felony warrant for Intimidation through the Racine County Sheriff Office.

Mount Pleasant Police are investigating.