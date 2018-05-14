Red Cross assists 3 after fire possibly caused by lightning strike in Bay View

MILWAUKEE — A fire early Monday, May 14 in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood was possibly caused by a lightning strike.

It happened at a home near Williams and Linus shortly before 5 a.m. at a two-and-a-half-story wood-framed home.

Fire officials said there were several small fires in the attic — probably caused by lightning. People living in the area said the fire followed loud thunder and lightning.

The fire was contained to the attic area, but there was water damage to the home.

The American Red Cross is assisting three people displaced by the fire. They were able to get out safely.

Damage is estimated at $85,000 to the home and $4,200 to contents.

PHOTO GALLERY