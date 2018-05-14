× Scientists in the UK believe they’ve developed drug that’ll ‘stop any cold virus in its tracks’

BRITAIN — Scientists in the United Kingdom believe they may have found a way to fight the common cold.

Instead of attacking the virus, researchers at Imperial College London designed a drug that blocks a protein in the body’s cells that cold viruses usually commandeer to self-replicate and spread.

They applied the drug to human lung cells in the lab and it worked within minutes!

The lab studies suggest it could stop any cold virus in its tracks if it is administered early enough.

The team believes if this treatment if found to work, it could be especially helpful to people with health conditions like asthma.

They’re working on making a form of the drug that can be inhaled as a way to reduce any further risks or complications.

They hope to start safety trials in humans within two years.

