Silver Alert: Search is on for Wauwatosa man, 66, last seen near 91st and Capitol

WAUWATOSA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 66-year-old Wauwatosa man.

Thomas Panizza was last seen Monday evening, May 14, around 6:45 p.m. near 91st and Capitol. He lives on 99th Street in Wauwatosa.

He apparently left his home around 6:45 a.m. Monday, and was spotted by a family member Monday evening.

He’s described as a white man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 175 pounds. He’s believed to be on foot. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers’ hat, blue jean shirt and blue jeans or blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wauwatosa PD.