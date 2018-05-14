Take your backyard to the next level with some help from landscaping experts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- We have some May showers on Monday, May 14 that will hopefully still bring flowers. And if you're looking to take your backyard or garden to the next level, Villani Landshapers is here to help! FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh is getting some landscaping tips.

About Villani Landshapers (website)

Experience the Villani Landshapers’ Difference

When you choose to invest in Villani Landshapers for landscaping your residential or commercial property, you choose to invest in a tradition of value, service, and passion for detail. That tradition is reflected in our dedication to listening to your needs, making sure the job is done right, and living by our mission to serve.

Villani Landshapers Mission Statement: A Proactive Approach to Your Landscape

From properties in Mequon out to Lake Country and down to Lake Geneva, your landscape is our passion. Consistent and clear communication is the center of all our client relationships. Both our commercial and residential clients appreciate customized, timely communications, including:

A client service representative (CSR) who listens to you and works in partnership with you to determine the best course of action for your property

A designated crew leader on site, easily identifiable by his or her uniform, who will help ensure that needs are identified and addressed before issues occur

Ongoing written, email, phone, or text updates as desired