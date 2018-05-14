× Taraji P. Henson engaged to NFL star Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson is headed down the aisle.

The “Empire” star revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that her boyfriend, NFL star, Kelvin Hayden, popped the big question on Mother’s Day.

“I said yes y’all!!!” Henson wrote in the caption of the photo of her ring. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS”

Henson and Hayden were first spotted together in 2015 but the actress officially confirmed their romance last December.

“I’m very happy,” she said in a podcast at the time. “Everything is coming together. I’m happy in my personal life … I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. And you know, we’ve been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don’t really blast my info like that. But I’m very happy.”

Henson has a son, Marcel, from a previous relationship.