Grafton firefighters rescue 3 trapped people after kayak capsizes

GRAFTON — Three people kayaking were rescued by the Grafton Fire Department Sunday, May 13.

Officials say strong currents caused their water crafts to capsize just before 6 p.m.

All three people were able to get on shore of a remote island and fire units were able to find the victims on the island just south of Manchester Drive.

The Grafton Fire Department says strong currents required a well planned effort to access the trapped kayakers and rescue them.

Assistance was provided by Cedarburg Fire Department, Port Washington Fire Department, Waubeka Fire and Saukville Fire.