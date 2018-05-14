Watertown police ask for help in search for missing 57-year-old man

WATERTOWN — Watertown police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 57-year-old man. He is Robert Loomans.

Officials say Loomans lives at an apartment building on N. 4th St. in Watertown. They say he has not been seen in more than two weeks.

Loomans has severe health issues and may have cancer. He supposedly has gone from 175 lbs to 75 lbs recently. Officials say Loomans drives a black 2008 Chevy HHR with Wisconsin license 908-PVJ.

If you have information about Loomans’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Watertown police.