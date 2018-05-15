2 men federally indicted in connection with armed robbery at Swan Pharmacy in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Two men have been federally indicted in connection with the December 2016 robbery of Swan Pharmacy on North Avenue in Wauwatosa.

Elix Powell and Antoino Jamerson face three counts — Hobbs Act Robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and receipt of stolen property.

The armed robbery happened on Dec. 28, 2016.

After the crime, Wauwatosa police asked for help identifying the suspects.

Police said the men entered the Swan Pharmacy in broad daylight — around 9:15 a.m — with a weapon and a mission.

“It was a takeover-style robbery where they physically went behind the pharmacy counter, physically interacted with employees threatened employees, displayed a gun,” said Lieutenant Brian Zalewski, Wauwatosa Police Department.

Surveillance photos show victims had to take cover.

“You don’t typically see that level of aggression or violence when you do have a robbery,” said Lieutenant Zalewski.

The suspects didn’t want cash. They got away with prescription narcotics.

“They simply wanted the opiates, the narcotics. Then they were on their way in a matter of minutes,” said Zalewski.

They dumped the stolen car about a half-mile away, next to a school near 91st and Clarke.

“It was parked on the side of the road — abandoned with the driver’s side door open,” said Zalewski.

Police said they may have hopped into another car waiting for them.

“The fact that they stole a vehicle down in the south side of Chicago, then several hours later were up here to commit this robbery, seems like there was some sort of plan,” said Zalewski.

The suspects fled the immediate area in a black Lexus SUV with Illinois plates, which was stolen in an armed carjacking in Chicago earlier that morning.