A cooking competition for a good cause: Unwrapped is ‘an evening of food and festivities’

MILWAUKEE -- It's a cooking competition for a good cause. Lynda Kohler, president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, and Rachel Searl, pastry chef of Surg Restaurant Group join FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about McDonald's Unwrapped.
About McDonald's Unwrapped (website)
SHARP Literacy, Inc. and McDonald’s are partnering for the third year to present Unwrapped, an evening of food and festivities to be held at South Second (838 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee) on Thursday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. Buy tickets now!
Proceeds from Unwrapped will benefit SHARP, a 501(c)(3) organization that delivers a visual arts-based, foundational literacy program to over 8,500 students from some of Milwaukee and Waukesha’s most at-risk elementary schools.
Unwrapped will challenge area chefs to create internationally-inspired dishes using McDonald’s ingredients. Sample the offerings of chefs from Bodegon, Movida, SURG, Bartolotta Restaurant Group, Saz’s and The Safe House.
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 300 degrees
- Place McGriddles, Cinnamelts, Bacon, Netmeg, Cinnamon, and Ginger in a Large Bowl
- Gently Mix All ingredients with your hands to ensure they are combined and place in pan
- Place Heavy Cream, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Maple Syrup, and Vanilla in a Large Pitcher and Hand Blend
- Pour Heavy Cream Mixture over the McGriddle Mixture and Push down with your hand to cover in custard
- Place Aluminum Foil over the top of the pan and allow to sit for 30 minutes
- After 30 minutes, remove the foil and push down the mcgriddles into the custard, replace foil
- Repeat after 30 minutes (1 total hour of soaking time)
- Place in the oven and bake at 300 for approx 1 hour - or until the mixture is no longer wet.
- Allow to fully cool before cutting and Enjoy!