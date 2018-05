ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police are asking for your help to identify someone who was seen looking through a vehicle in their city early on Saturday, May 12.

Surveillance video captured the person wearing some kind of onesie snooping through a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. The vehicle was parked in the alley near the intersection of St. Francis Ave. and Iowa Ave.

Officials ask anyone with any information on this case to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-481-2232.